Trial Date Set For Longtime Suspected Killer Priest

Former McAllen priest John Feit will stand trial for the murder of teacher and beauty queen Irene Garza almost 57 years to the day she was found dead in a canal. 92nd District Court Judge Luis Singleterry today set a tentative trial date of April 24th for Feit, with a pretrial hearing set for April 20th.

It was April 21st 1960 when Garza’s body was pulled from a McAllen canal. That was five days after she disappeared following an Easter weekend confession at Sacred Heart Catholic Church that was heard by then-father Feit. The now-83-year-old Feit remains in the Hidalgo County jail under 24-hour medical supervision.