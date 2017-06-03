Home LOCAL Trial Delayed For The “Park Girl” Accused In Mobile Home Scam
LOCAL
The theft and fraud trial of a La Feria businesswoman will not be getting underway this week. The judge in the case Monday agreed to postpone the trial of Jo Leigh Ares for three months.

Jo Leigh Ares

Ares, who sold mobile homes, is accused of scamming several of her customers, and stealing up to 200-thousand dollars in the process. Ares, who advertised herself as the Park Girl, is charged with theft and securing the execution of a document by deception in a case that dates back to 2011. Jury selection in Ares’ trial is now set to begin June 19th.

