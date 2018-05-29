Trial Of Accused Killer Of Valley Border Patrol Agent Winding Down

Closing arguments are to begin Wednesday in the death penalty trial of one of two men charged with killing Border Patrol agent Javier Vega.

Judge Migdalia Lopez called an end to the testimony and evidence phase early this afternoon, 11 days after prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their opening statements in the capital murder trial of Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval.

Prosecutors say Tijerina-Sandoval was one of two men who tried to rob Vega and his family as they were fishing in a remote area of coastal Willacy County four years ago. Vega confronted the two, and was shot and killed.

The trial is being held in Cameron County because Judge Lopez ruled the defendant couldn’t have gotten a fair trial in Willacy County due to pre-trial publicity.