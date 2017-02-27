Home LOCAL Trial To Begin In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator
Trial To Begin In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator
Trial To Begin In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator

Trial To Begin In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator

Claudio Alberto Morales

Yet another delay in the murder trial of an El Paso man accused of killing a longtime Valley educator more than 11 years ago.  Jury selection in the trial of Claudio Alberto Morales, which was scheduled to begin Monday, has been pushed back three weeks.

The 44-year-old Morales is charged with robbing and stabbing to death 62-year-old Arturo Noe Sanchez in his West Beaumont Avenue home in McAllen December 19th 2005. Although police found Sanchez’ stolen car the next day, it wasn’t until five years later that investigators got the lead that led them to Morales.

The evidence came from the Department of Public Safety which said DNA samples taken from two bank robberies matched DNA samples taken from the scene of Sanchez’ murder, and that it matched Morales’ DNA. Sanchez had been an educator with the Edinburg school district for nearly 40 years before he was killed.

