Tributes, Standing Ovation At ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Premiere

Mark Hamill arrives at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“The Rise of Skywalker,” the latest film in the “Star Wars” franchise, has been greeted with a standing ovation at its world premiere Monday night in Hollywood. Director J.J. Abrams told the audience, which included Mark Hamill and Steven Spielberg, that he was “mostly terrified” to show the film, which is the conclusion of the third “Star Wars” trilogy. Monday’s elaborate premiere, which included Stormtroopers marching and droids on the arrivals carpet, is the first time anyone outside a select group has seen the film. “Rise of Skywalker” arrives in theaters on Friday.

