Troll For The ‘lulz’? A Target Of Online Abuse Isn’t Amused

(AP)  The target of an online trolling campaign, Erin Schrode struggles to understand why her tormenters keep polluting her email and social media accounts with anti-Semitic slurs and disturbing images.

The Democratic activist from California can’t laugh off the abuse she’s endured since a popular neo-Nazi website published a post last June about her long-shot congressional campaign.  But a notorious computer hacker and troll associated with The Daily Stormer chuckles at the mention of Schrode’s name.

Andrew Auernheimer is known online as “weev.” He says trolling is a form of political activity and has become a “national sport” anyone can enjoy.  The tactic is a calling card of the “alt-right” – a fringe movement that uses internet memes and social media to spread a hodgepodge of racism, anti-Semitism and xenophobia.

