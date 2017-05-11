Home TEXAS Trooper Killed When Patrol Car Struck
Trooper Killed When Patrol Car Struck
TEXAS
0

Trooper Killed When Patrol Car Struck

0
0
auto deadly fatal crash-4
now viewing

Trooper Killed When Patrol Car Struck

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOOTING-1
now playing

Ages Of Texas Victims Ranged From 5 To 72

election-vote
now playing

Election Day Tuesday For City Races, State Ballot Measures

SUTHERALAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOTING
now playing

Texas Church Attacker Identified As Devin Kelley

MEXICO QUAKE MEMORIAL
now playing

Mexico City Plans Quake Memorial At Collapsed Building Site

SAUDI CROWN PRINCE
now playing

Saudi Crown Prince Shocks Kingdom With Arrests

CATALON FLAG
now playing

Belgian Official: Keep Close Eye On Spain

IMMIGRATION LAW
now playing

More Border Crossers Prosecuted In 'new era' Of Enforcement

CHRISTOPHER MARK WALL
now playing

Man Arrested After 2 Women Slain In Parking Lot

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Boy, 3, In Car Fatally Shot Through Trunk

sutherling springs shooting pic-4
now playing

Texas Attorney General: Shooter To Be Focus Of Ongoing Investigation Into Church Shooting

(AP) – Officials say a veteran Texas Department of Public Safety trooper has died after his patrol car was struck during an unrelated traffic stop.  A DPS statement says 63-year-old Sr. Trooper Thomas Nipper died following the accident around 3 p.m. Saturday in Temple.

Authorities say Nipper was conducting a traffic stop on shoulder of southbound Interstate 35 when his vehicle was struck from behind by a pickup truck. Officials say Nipper was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The law enforcement agency says the accident is under investigation and didn’t immediately provide additional details on the other vehicles or drivers.  Nipper was commissioned as a DPS trooper in January 1983 and was stationed in Temple. He’s survived by a wife and three children.Funeral arrangements are pending.

Related posts:

  1. Boy, 3, In Car Fatally Shot Through Trunk
  2. 1-Car Wreck Claims Life Of San Juan Teen
  3. Passenger Killed In Van Crash East Of Edinburg
  4. Report: Pastor’s Daughter Killed In Texas Church Shooting
Related Posts
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOOTING-1

Ages Of Texas Victims Ranged From 5 To 72

jsalinas 0
SUTHERALAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOTING

Texas Church Attacker Identified As Devin Kelley

jsalinas 0
CHRISTOPHER MARK WALL

Man Arrested After 2 Women Slain In Parking Lot

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video