Home NATIONAL Trooper Mistakenly Kills K-9 Partner During Pit Bull Attack
Trooper Mistakenly Kills K-9 Partner During Pit Bull Attack
NATIONAL
0

Trooper Mistakenly Kills K-9 Partner During Pit Bull Attack

0
0
K-9 KILLED ACCIDENTALL BY TROOPER WHILE PIT BULL WAS BITING
now viewing

Trooper Mistakenly Kills K-9 Partner During Pit Bull Attack

investigation generic
now playing

Orphanage Owner Says Girl Had No Eating Issues

trump-GOP-575×323
now playing

Trump Boasts Of 'great unity' In The GOP

Ruben Ramirez Cardenas
now playing

Mexico Working To Stop Execution Of Hidalgo County Killer

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Sheriff: Deadly Shooting On Grambling Campus Wasn't Random

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga
now playing

Odinga Vows To Form 'resistance movement'

Bruce Paddock brother of stephen paddock vegas shooter
now playing

Brother Of Vegas Shooter Suspected Of Child Porn Possession

FATS DOMINO
now playing

Fats Domino, Rock 'n' Roll Pioneer Has Died At Age 89

HILLARY CLINTON AND DONDALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says He's Victim In Dossier Brouhaha

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Blasts Republicans Who Criticized Him

BOB DYLAN
now playing

Bob Dylan's Guitar Expected To Get Over $300,000 At Auction

(AP) – A state police trooper accidentally killed his K-9 partner when trying to protect it from a pit bull attack during a search of a New York residence.  Police say troopers were helping the Lewis County sheriff’s office search a residence in the eastern Adirondacks late Monday when the pit bull ran out of the house and began attacking Trooper Shaun Smith’s K-9 partner, a 3-year-old Belgian-Malinois named Will.

Officials say Smith shot the pit bull in the leg. Troopers say it appears the bullet ricocheted off the ground and hit Will in the stomach. The K-9 died at a veterinary clinic.  Will graduated from K-9 school in April. He was named after Trooper William Doyle, who was fatally shot by escapees from a psychiatric institution in 1967.

Related posts:

  1. Brownsville Police Want A-G’s Opinion On Release Of Officer Body-Cam Video In Deadly Shooting
  2. Child’s Body Identified As Missing Toddler
  3. Police Seek Help To Identify Dead Boy Found On Texas Beach
  4. 5 Hurt In PSJA School Bus Crash
Related Posts
trump-GOP-575×323

Trump Boasts Of ‘great unity’ In The GOP

jsalinas 0
e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting

Sheriff: Deadly Shooting On Grambling Campus Wasn’t Random

jsalinas 0
Bruce Paddock brother of stephen paddock vegas shooter

Brother Of Vegas Shooter Suspected Of Child Porn Possession

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video