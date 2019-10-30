Trooper Moises Sanchez Honored In Road Re-Naming Ceremony

The signs were unveiled Wednesday and a stretch of road in north Edinburg has been officially re-named in honor of Valley DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez.

Officials with Hidalgo County and the city of Edinburg joined with family members of the slain trooper Wednesday morning for the sign unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

A newly-expanded stretch of North 10th Street – from University Drive to Monte Cristo Road – is now named Trooper Moises Sanchez Boulevard. It’s to preserve the memory of the trooper, who lost his life about 4-1/2 months after he was shot in the head by a suspect who had fled after crashing his pickup truck the night of April 6th.

Sanchez underwent several surgeries before succumbing to the debilitating wound August 24th. The suspect, 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez of Edinburg, is charged with capital murder.