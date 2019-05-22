Trooper Sanchez Continuing To Show Signs Of Improvement To Begin Rehab

A new development in the recovery of a Valley state trooper who’d been shot and critically wounded last month.

Trooper Moises Sanchez is being moved into rehabilitation. That’s according to a Facebook post by his wife. After about a month-and-a-half in the Neuro Intensive Care Unit at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, Sanchez will now undergo daily rehab at the DHR Rehabilitation Hospital. The post adds, however, that Sanchez will need to return to the ICU for yet another surgery in the coming weeks.

Sanchez was shot in the shoulder and head April 6th as he confronted a man who had run off after crashing his pickup truck in Edinburg. The suspect, 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez of Edinburg, is charged with attempted capital murder.