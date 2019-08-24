Trooper Sanchez Dies

Valley DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez has died. The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Sanchez’ death Saturday afternoon.

The 49-year-old Sanchez reportedly died from complications from surgery. Sanchez underwent a scheduled surgical repair Thursday afternoon for the gunshot wound to his head that he received the night of April 6th. He was brought back into surgery later that night, and was later listed in critical condition.

Sanchez has been undergoing rehabilitation in Houston for the debilitating gunshot wound he suffered after chasing down a man who ran after crashing his truck near North 10th and Freddy Gonzalez in McAllen.

24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez remains jailed on three counts of attempted capital murder. Godinez is accused of shooting Sanchez in the head and shoulder, and also of shooting at two Edinburg police officers before he was arrested. It’s expected that the charge related to Trooper Sanchez will now be upgraded to capital murder, making Godinez eligible for the death penalty if convicted.