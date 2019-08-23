Trooper Sanchez Readmitted To The Hospital, In Critical Condition

There are reports that Valley DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez is back in the hospital and in critical condition after undergoing surgery Thursday afternoon. Sanchez underwent a scheduled surgical repair for the gunshot wound to his head he received the night of April 6th. He reportedly was brought back into surgery late last night.

The 48-year-old Sanchez has been undergoing rehabilitation in Houston for the debilitating gunshot wound he suffered after chasing down a man who ran after crashing his truck near North 10th and Freddy Gonzalez in McAllen.

The suspect, 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez, remains jailed on charges of attempted capital murder.