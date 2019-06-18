Trooper Shooter Indicted

A Hidalgo County grand jury has indicted the Edinburg man accused of shooting DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez. The indictment charges 24-year-old Victor Alejandro Godinez with three counts of attempted capital murder.

The first count is for the shooting of Trooper Sanchez, the other two stem from the shots Edinburg police say Godinez fired at two officers who chased Godinez down and took him into custody.

Godinez was arrested hours after crashing his pickup truck the night of April 6th, running from the scene, and then allegedly shooting Sanchez who had spotted him.

Godinez remains jailed on bonds of $1 million for each count of attempted capital murder. Sanchez, who was struck in his head, is currently undergoing rehab at a facility in Houston.