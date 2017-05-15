Home LOCAL Trooper Trainee Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Trooper Trainee Arrested For Indecent Exposure
The fledging career of a DPS trooper in the Valley is in jeopardy after his arrest for indecent exposure. Jeremy Rashaad Keys, a probationary trooper, was arrested Sunday. A woman called McAllen police after she says Keys exposed himself to her while sitting in his personal vehicle in a parking lot in the 900 block of Trenton Road. DPS officials say the 30-year-old Keys had been assigned to Rio Grande City while he undergoes field training. He’s now been suspended with pay pending the outcome of his criminal case.

(Photo Courtesy of McAllen Police Dept.)

