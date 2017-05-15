Trooper Trainee Arrested For Indecent Exposure

The fledging career of a DPS trooper in the Valley is in jeopardy after his arrest for indecent exposure. Jeremy Rashaad Keys, a probationary trooper, was arrested Sunday. A woman called McAllen police after she says Keys exposed himself to her while sitting in his personal vehicle in a parking lot in the 900 block of Trenton Road. DPS officials say the 30-year-old Keys had been assigned to Rio Grande City while he undergoes field training. He’s now been suspended with pay pending the outcome of his criminal case.

