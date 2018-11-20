Home LOCAL Troops Deployed To Southern Border To Be Home For Christmas
Troops Deployed To Southern Border To Be Home For Christmas
Troops Deployed To Southern Border To Be Home For Christmas

The military troops President Trump ordered deployed to the U.S. southern border will be home by Christmas. Army Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan says the current plan is to have the mission of supporting CBP officers and Border Patrol agents wrapped up by December 15th.

An estimated 58-hundred soldiers were deployed as President Trump stoked fears of a migrant caravan from Central America traveling to the U.S. border. But the timing of his decision to end the mission is coming under question – as the migrants now begin massing south of San Diego.

Under the draw-down order, the first soldiers to return will be engineering teams, including those in the Rio Grande Valley who’ve been placing razor and concertina wire at U.S. ports of entry.

