Tropical Depression Forms In Pacific Near Southern Mexico

(AP) – A tropical depression has formed off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, prompting authorities to issue a tropical storm watch for a coastal region popular with tourists.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that the storm was centered about 150 miles (245 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Angel. It had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) and was moving northeast at 3 mph (6 kph).

The hurricane center’s forecast said it is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm in the coming days and approach the coast of Oaxaca state.   The tropical storm watch was in effect from Puerto Escondido to Salina Cruz. That stretch includes beach communities such as the Huatulco region.

