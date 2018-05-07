Home NATIONAL Tropical Storm Beryl In Atlantic; 2nd Named Storm Of Season
(AP) – Tropical Storm Beryl has formed in the Atlantic, the second named storm of the 2018 hurricane season.   The National Hurricane Center in Miami say the storm’s winds had strengthened to 40 mph (65 kph) by Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, forecasters said was likely to fizzle before becoming a threat to land. The storm is located about 1,330 miles (2,140 kms) southeast of the Lesser Antilles.  Subtropical Storm Alberto became the first named storm of the 2018 season. It formed in May, just before the June 1 start of hurricane season. It dumped heavy rain on the southeastern United States.

