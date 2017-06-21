Home NATIONAL Tropical Storm Cindy Weakens, Heads Toward Gulf Coast
A somewhat weaker Tropical Storm Cindy is slowly heading toward the Gulf Coast. The storm is currently a little more than 150 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of less than 50 miles per hour. It’s expected to come ashore near the Texas-Louisiana border late today before moving inland toward eastern Texas.

The storm could bring up to nine inches of rain to some regions stretching from the Florida panhandle westward. Officials are warning the storm could bring potentially deadly flash flooding and tornadoes.

