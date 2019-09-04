Tropical Storm Fernand Likely To Bring Flooding Rains To The Valley

Weather warnings remain in effect for the Lower Rio Grande Valley due to impacts from Tropical Storm Fernand closing in on the coast of Tamaulipas.

Fernand is expected to stay south of the Valley, although a Tropical Storm warning is in place from the mouth of the Rio Grande south to La Pesca.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect through Thursday morning, a High Surf Advisory is in effect through this evening, and a High Rip Current Risk will last through Thursday morning. Fernand will bring scattered but strong thunderstorms to the Lower and Upper Valley through Thursday morning, and authorities are warning of the potential for flash flooding.

The Lower Valley could get up to 6 inches of rain, the Mid and Upper Valley could get between 3 and 4 inches, and Starr County could see up to 2 inches of rain.