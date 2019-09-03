Tropical Storm To Bring Rounds Of Heavy Rain To The Valley

Some weather warnings are in effect for the Lower Valley as a result of Tropical Storm Fernand that is swirling in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Fernand is expected to stay south of the Valley, although a Tropical Storm warning is in place from the mouth of the Rio Grande south to La Pesca. The storm will bring scattered but strong thunderstorms today through Thursday, and authorities are warning of dangerous rip currents and some coastal flooding through the period.

The Lower Valley could get up to 6 inches of rain over the next few days, the Mid and Upper Valley could get between 3 and 4 inches, and Starr County could see up to 2 inches of rain. A Tropical Storm warning is up from the mouth of the Rio Grande south to La Pesca.