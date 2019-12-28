WORLD

Truck Bomb In Somalia’s Capital Kills At Least 76 People

A truck carries wreckage of a car used in a car bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. A truck bomb exploded at a busy security checkpoint in Somalia's capital Saturday morning, authorities said. It was one of the deadliest attacks in Mogadishu in recent memory. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsame)

Authorities say the death toll from a truck bombing in Somalia’s capital is now at least 76. More than 50 other people were wounded and the toll could rise. It was one of the deadliest attacks in Mogadishu in recent memory. Witnesses say the force of the Saturday rush-hour blast reminded them of the devastating 2017 bombing that killed hundreds of people. There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the new blast that police say targeted a tax collection center. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab group often carries out such attacks. The extremist group now makes its own explosives.

