A Raymondville man was killed in a 1-vehicle rollover in Kenedy County this past weekend. 56-year-old Lucas Hernandez Ruiz was one of 8 passengers in a pickup truck traveling on Highway 77 mid-morning Saturday when a rear tire blew out south of Armstrong.

The truck swerved out of control and flipped over several times. Ruiz was found dead at the scene. The other passengers and the driver were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.