An Edinburg man has been killed in a 2-truck collision in Kleberg County. 57-year-old Fernando Martinez Ochoa was souhtbound on Highway 77 Monday afternoon when his Ford F-150 veered into the northbound lanes and smashed into an oncoming Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Ochoa was pronounced dead at the scene by a Kleberg County justice of the peace. The Department of Public Safety is investigating what caused Ochoa to veer into the opposite lane.