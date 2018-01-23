Home WORLD Trudeau Says US Should See Merits Of NAFTA
(AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is working to convince the U.S. of the benefits of the North American Free Trade Agreement.  The government of U.S. President Donald Trump is in talks to revise NAFTA and threatened to withdraw from it, saying it puts the U.S. at a disadvantage.

Trudeau told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland: “We’re working very hard to make sure that our neighbor to the south recognizes how good NAFTA is and that it’s benefited not just our economy but his economy and the world’s economy.”  He added that Canada is open also to trade deals involving more countries.  Seventy-five percent of Canada’s trade goes to the U.S.

