‘Truly devastating’: Michigan Officials Assess Flood Damage

This photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows homes and other buildings surrounded by floodwaters in Midland, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

(AP) – Authorities are warning it could take days to fully assess damage from flooding that submerged houses, washed out roads and threatened a Superfund site in Central Michigan.

Floodwaters from heavy rains that overtook two dams are retreating in some communities Thursday, but continue to threaten others farther downriver. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she talked to President Donald Trump and hopes he’ll sign a federal emergency declaration.

The flooding forced the evacuation of about 11,000 people in the Midland area. Officials caution it could take days for the water to recede. Wixom Lake is nearly empty after the nearly century-old Edenville Dam failed.