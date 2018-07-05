Home NATIONAL Trump: ’13 Angry Democrats’ On Mueller Team Should Be Wary
Trump: '13 Angry Democrats' On Mueller Team Should Be Wary
Trump: ’13 Angry Democrats’ On Mueller Team Should Be Wary

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
Trump: ’13 Angry Democrats’ On Mueller Team Should Be Wary

Trump Slams Kerry Over Efforts On Iran deal

Pelosi Says House Takeover Will Come From Narrow Victories

Texas Company Recalls Nearly 25 Tons Of Smoked Sausage Items

Chelsea Manning: Insurgent Bid For US Senate Is Genuine

Putin Takes Oath Of Office For 4th Term As Russian President

Syria's Kurds Put IS On Trial With Focus On Reconciliation

Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens Of Homes, Forces Evacuations

Criminal Charges To Be Read Against Hidalgo County Court Bailiff Monday

Hurricane Hunter Airplane Tour Kicks Off In McAllen

Gas Station Worker, Doused With Gasoline, Sets Himself Afire

(AP) – President Donald Trump is striking a combative tone against the Russia probe. He’s talking about “Fighting Back” and telling Democrats on the special counsel’s team, “wait ’till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!”

Trump tweeted Monday about Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

He said: “The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice…and just wait ’till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!”

Trump applauded Friday when a federal judge questioned Mueller’s authority in a case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Mueller is a Republican. Some members of his team contributed to Democrats.

