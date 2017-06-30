Home NATIONAL Trump Accepts Invitation To Visit South Korea
Trump Accepts Invitation To Visit South Korea
NATIONAL
0

Trump Accepts Invitation To Visit South Korea

0
0
Trump_49378.jpg-deeda
now viewing

Trump Accepts Invitation To Visit South Korea

officer Miguel Moreno
now playing

Officer Dies Day After Being Shot In Head

TRUMP TRAVEL BAN PASSPORTS
now playing

Iran Says US Travel Ban 'truly shameful'

rebecca jane vega photo courtesy of harlingen police dept
now playing

Mystery Surrounding Missing Harlingen Woman

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
now playing

Venus Williams Will Play At Wimbledon

MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC
now playing

UK Parents Say Life Support To End For Terminally Ill Son

MORNING JOE SCARBOROUGH AND MIKA
now playing

Trump Tweets Back At 'Morning Joe'

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks with the media ahead of the vote to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
now playing

No Comment From Senate Leader On Trump Idea

KAY BAILEY HUTCHINSON
now playing

Trump Nominates Former Texas Senator As NATO Ambassador

635902059410222293-gavel-2_184910_ver1_0
now playing

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Officers In Shooting

Pastor Julio Barquero
now playing

Pastors In Texas Find New Ways To Serve Fearful Immigrants

(AP) – The Oval Office was a rough-and-tumble place when President Donald Trump sat alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-yihn) for their White House meeting.

A large contingent of U.S. and South Korean media members were jostling to get video and photos of the two leaders. U.S. Secret Service members asked Korean media to stop running as they entered the room.

During the exchange, a lamp on a table was nearly knocked over. But White House aide Keith Schiller caught it before it fell.  Trump said, “You guys are getting worse,” and said a table had been knocked over. He later joked that “it’s actually a very friendly press.”

Related posts:

  1. Speaker Says Crude Trump Tweet Was Inappropriate
  2. No Comment From Senate Leader On Trump Idea
  3. Trump Tweets Back At ‘Morning Joe’
  4. Trump’s Labor Dept Wants Salary To Count On Overtime Rule
Related Posts
MORNING JOE SCARBOROUGH AND MIKA

Trump Tweets Back At ‘Morning Joe’

jsalinas 0
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks with the media ahead of the vote to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

No Comment From Senate Leader On Trump Idea

jsalinas 0
KAY BAILEY HUTCHINSON

Trump Nominates Former Texas Senator As NATO Ambassador

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video