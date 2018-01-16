Trump Accuses Democrat Of Undermining Trust On Immigration

(AP) – President Donald Trump has turned his Twitter torment on the Democrat in the room where immigration talks with lawmakers took a famously coarse turn.

He says Sen. Dick Durbin misrepresented what he had said about African nations and Haiti and, in the process, undermined the trust needed to make a deal.

Several people who were at the meeting last week or familiar with it said Trump disparaged those countries in vulgar, racially tinged terms.

Without explicitly denying using the vulgarity, Trump on Monday lashed out at the Democratic senator, who said Trump uttered it on several occasions.

Durbin said Monday the White House should release whatever recording it might have of the meeting.