Trump Accuses Obama Of Tapping His Phones, Invokes Watergate

(AP) – President Donald Trump is accusing Barack Obama of ordering his telephones tapped during last year’s elections, but offering no evidence.

A spokesman for the former president declared the assertion “simply false.”

In a series of angry morning tweets Saturday, Trump suggested his predecessor was behind a politically motivated plot to upend his campaign.

Trump’s claims drew bipartisan rebukes from Democrats and Republicans alike. After Trump’s well-received speech to Congress earlier this week, the tweets reflected the president’s growing frustration with the swirling allegations about his advisers’ ties to Russia, which are under FBI investigation, and his team’s inability to overcome them.

A White House official says Trump lashed out at his senior team during an Oval Office meeting Friday.