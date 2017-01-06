Trump Addresses Explosion In Philippines

(AP) – President Donald Trump is offering the thoughts and prayers of the American people to those impacted by an attack at a tourist resort in the Philippines.

Trump said Thursday that “It is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror.” Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said he is “closely monitoring the situation” and will continue to provide updates.

Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila’s international airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country’s south. Trump says, “Our thoughts and our prayers and with all of those affected.