Home NATIONAL Trump Addresses Explosion In Philippines
Trump Addresses Explosion In Philippines
NATIONAL
0

Trump Addresses Explosion In Philippines

0
0
1492723381_10049462+1atrump042117
now viewing

Trump Addresses Explosion In Philippines

LAYOFFS
now playing

Dozens Of Layoffs At ULA Facility In Harlingen

AL GORE
now playing

Gore Calls Exit From Climate Pact 'reckless'

donald-trump
now playing

Trump: U.S. Pulls Out Of Paris Climate Accord

CORN MILL EXPLOSION IN WISCONSIN
now playing

Corn Mill Cited In 2011 For Explosion Hazards

tropical-storm
now playing

Tropical Storm Forms Off Mexico, Takes Aim At Oaxaca Coast

Naloxone for Dogs
now playing

A Tool To Protect Police Dogs In Drug Raids From Overdosing

DONALT TRUMP COVFEFE TWIT
now playing

Online Game Words With Friends Adds 'covfefe' To Its List

MR MET
now playing

Mr Met Gives Fan The Finger, Employee Done With Mascot Duty

KABUL EXPLOSION
now playing

Kabul Mayor Says Bomb Caused Damage 4 Km Away

DONALD TRUMP IN ISRAEL
now playing

Palestinians Say Embassy Decision Best For Peace

(AP) – President Donald Trump is offering the thoughts and prayers of the American people to those impacted by an attack at a tourist resort in the Philippines.

Trump said Thursday that “It is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror.”  Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said he is “closely monitoring the situation” and will continue to provide updates.

Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila’s international airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country’s south.  Trump says, “Our thoughts and our prayers and with all of those affected.

Related posts:

  1. Corn Mill Cited In 2011 For Explosion Hazards
  2. Trump: U.S. Pulls Out Of Paris Climate Accord
  3. With Lawsuits Pending, Trump Moves To Cut Refugee Admissions
Related Posts
AL GORE

Gore Calls Exit From Climate Pact ‘reckless’

jsalinas 0
donald-trump

Trump: U.S. Pulls Out Of Paris Climate Accord

jsalinas 0
CORN MILL EXPLOSION IN WISCONSIN

Corn Mill Cited In 2011 For Explosion Hazards

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video