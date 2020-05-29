NATIONALTRENDING

Trump Adds Fuel To Protest Fires With Denounced Tweet

(AP) – President Donald Trump has added fuel to racial fires, calling violent protesters outraged by the death of a black man in police custody “thugs” and reviving a civil-rights era phrase fraught with racist overtones.

On Friday, he threatened to take action to bring the city of Minneapolis “under control.” And he tweeted that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” which Twitter quickly flagged as violating rules against “glorifying violence.”

Trump’s comments came after protesters torched a police station Thursday night, capping three days of searing violence over the death of George Floyd, who was captured on video pleading for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck.

