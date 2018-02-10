Home NATIONAL Trump Admin Ends Visas For Same-Sex Partners Of Diplomats, UN Workers
Trump Admin Ends Visas For Same-Sex Partners Of Diplomats, UN Workers
Trump Admin Ends Visas For Same-Sex Partners Of Diplomats, UN Workers

Same-sex partners of foreign diplomats and United Nations employees are now being denied a visa by the Trump administration. The policy making marriage an eligibility requirement for a visa took effect yesterday. The new policy gives foreign diplomats’ same-sex partners until the end of the year to get married or leave the country.

The Trump administration says the new policy is more consistent with the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage in the U.S. Nearly 90-percent of U.N.-member states don’t recognize same-sex marriage.

