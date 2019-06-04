Trump Administration Announces New Restrictions on Travel to Cuba

The Trump Administration is issuing new travel restrictions for visiting Cuba. The Treasury Department says under the new rules the U.S. will no longer allow group educational and cultural trips known as “people to people” travel to the island. Additionally, the Treasury said it would also deny permission for private and corporate aircraft and boats.

says the restrictions come as Cuba continues to play a “destabilizing role” in the Western Hemisphere, specifically propping up communist regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua. The sanctions will take effect Wednesday after they are published in the Federal Register.