Home TEXAS Trump Administration Backs Texas Voter ID Law In Court
Trump Administration Backs Texas Voter ID Law In Court
TEXAS
0

Trump Administration Backs Texas Voter ID Law In Court

0
0
TEXAS VOTER ID VOTER ID
now viewing

Trump Administration Backs Texas Voter ID Law In Court

DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG
now playing

Dog Attacking 7-Year-Old Caught On Video

illinoise state capital lockdown
now playing

1 Person Arrested For Suspicious Powder Situation At IL Capitol

noe hernandez
now playing

Final Respects Paid To Fallen Valley Sailor

POLICE BADGE
now playing

San Benito Police Chief Cleared Of Wrongdoing

TED CRUZ
now playing

Ted Cruz Calls Senate OK Of GOP Health Overhaul 'precarious'

TRUMP PUTIN
now playing

Gorbachev Says Trump And Putin Need Broader Plan

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton
now playing

Senate Leader Urges House To Override Vetoes

stabbingmgn4
now playing

Girl Who Survived Georgia Stabbings Still Alive

US CHINA RELATIONS UNITED STATES CHINA RELATIONS
now playing

US-China Gap On North Korea Policy Widening As Interests Diverge

the united nations room
now playing

UN Diplomats Say Russia Blocked North Korea Statement

(AP) – The Trump administration says Texas has rid its voter ID law of any discriminatory effects and is asking a judge who once compared the measure to a “poll tax” to not take further action.

The U.S. Justice Department under former President Barack Obama had previously joined minority rights groups in challenging the voter ID law passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature in 2011.

But the new administration told U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos this week that Texas lawmakers fixed the measure in May by adopting a weaker version. The changes let voters without an ID cast a ballot by signing an affidavit, but makes lying on that form a felony.

Gonzales has twice ruled that the original Texas law was intentionally crafted to discriminate against minorities.

Related posts:

  1. Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Down Penny Amid July Fourth
  2. Texas Attorney General Raises $500K For Own Criminal Defense
  3. More Valley Cities Propose Suing Texas Over SB4
  4. Ted Cruz Calls Senate OK Of GOP Health Overhaul ‘precarious’
Related Posts
DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG

Dog Attacking 7-Year-Old Caught On Video

jsalinas 0
TED CRUZ

Ted Cruz Calls Senate OK Of GOP Health Overhaul ‘precarious’

jsalinas 0
toyota

Toyota Marks Opening Of New US Headquarters In Texas

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video