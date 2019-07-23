Trump Administration Expanding Expedited Deportation For Illegal Immigrants

The Trump administration is announcing a change this week to the rules for fast-tracking deportations of some illegal immigrants. The new policy expands what is known as “expedited removal” to give immigration and customs officials permission to detain and deport immigrants quickly without having them see an immigration judge.

The “expedited removal” policy since 2004 applied to anyone captured within 100 miles of a U.S. border and arrested within 14 days of entering the country.

Under the new policy, illegal immigrants captured anywhere in the U.S. within two years of entering the country can be deported without a hearing.