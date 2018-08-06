Trump Administration: Heart Of Health Law Unconstitutional

(AP) – The Trump administration says in a new court filing that it will no longer defend key parts of the Affordable Care Act, including the requirement that people have health insurance and provisions that guarantee access to health insurance regardless of any medical conditions.

Thursday’s decision is a rare departure from the Justice Department’s practice of defending federal laws in court. Texas and other states are suing to strike down the entire law because Congress recently repealed a provision that people without health insurance must pay a fine.

The administration says it agrees with Texas that the so-called individual mandate will be unconstitutional without the fine. It also says the provisions shielding people with medical conditions from being denied coverage or charged higher premiums also fall.