Trump Administration Imposes New Huawei Restrictions

FILE - In this July 15, 2020 file photo, visitors wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus look at the latest products at a Huawei store in Beijing. The U.S. government is imposing another round of restrictions on tech giant Huawei as President Donald Trump renews accusations the Chinese company’s telecommunications equipment is used for spying. The Commerce Department’s new rules which will further block Huawei from getting access to chip technology. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

(AP)-The U.S. government is imposing another round of restrictions on tech giant Huawei as President Donald Trump renews accusations the Chinese company’s telecommunications equipment is used for spying. The Commerce Department’s new rules will further block Huawei from getting access to U.S. chip technology. A Huawei executive earlier in August said the company was already running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to U.S. sanctions and might be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips. Huawei has repeatedly denied accusations it might facilitate Chinese spying.

