NATIONALTRENDING

Trump Administration Keeps Pressure On Mexico Over Immigrant Caravan Issue

By 91 views
0
(AP Photo/Santiago Billy)

The Trump administration is keeping pressure on Mexico to stop the flow of illegal immigration through it’s territory toward the U.S. Acting Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan said on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday that if Mexico doesn’t “step up and do more,” it will face economic consequences.

A five-percent tax on all Mexican goods will go into effect June 10th and will gradually increase before topping out at 25-percent. Before leaving for an official trip to England, President Trump said yesterday that business with Mexico will suffer if action isn’t taken to curb the immigrant caravan activity.

Who’s Your Daddy – Registration Form

Previous article

La Joya Resists Federal Effort To Set Up Border Barrier

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL