Trump Administration Keeps Pressure On Mexico Over Immigrant Caravan Issue

The Trump administration is keeping pressure on Mexico to stop the flow of illegal immigration through it’s territory toward the U.S. Acting Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan said on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday that if Mexico doesn’t “step up and do more,” it will face economic consequences.

A five-percent tax on all Mexican goods will go into effect June 10th and will gradually increase before topping out at 25-percent. Before leaving for an official trip to England, President Trump said yesterday that business with Mexico will suffer if action isn’t taken to curb the immigrant caravan activity.