Trump Administration Officials Continue Talks Over Mexico Tariffs

Discussions over tariffs set to be imposted on Mexican imports are continuing today. President Trump is threatening to impost tariffs as soon as Monday unless Mexico stops the flow of illegal immigrants crossing through the country to enter the U.S.
Mexico has reportedly offered to station troops at the southern border to stem the flow of Central American migrants, but U.S. negotiators also want asylum reforms that would allow for the deportation of Central American asylum seekers to Mexico or Guatemala.
