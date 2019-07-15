Trump Administration Proposes New Asylum Rule

The Trump Administration is proposing a new restriction to crack down on migrants from Central America seeking asylum in the U.S.

The restriction would deny anyone who crosses the southern border from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they came through another country and did not seek asylum in that country. Meaning that a migrant from Honduras who did not seek asylum in Guatemala or Mexico would not be eligible for asylum in the United States.

Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan said the rule will help reduce a major “pull factor” and lead to fewer individuals “transiting through Mexico on a dangerous journey.” Attorney General William Barr called the rule a “lawful exercise of authority provided by Congress to restrict eligibility for asylum.”