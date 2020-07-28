NATIONAL

Trump Administration Won’t Accept New DACA Applications

(AP) – The Trump administration says it will deny new applications for so-called “Dreamer” immigrants and limit renewals to one year instead of two. Tuesday’s announcement comes despite reversals in court that kept alive the Obama-era program to shield young people from deportation.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program but kept a window open for him to try again. A federal judge in Maryland ruled earlier this month that DACA should be restored to original form before September 2017.

