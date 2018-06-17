Home NATIONAL Trump Adviser Roger Stone Reveals New Meeting With Russian
Trump Adviser Roger Stone Reveals New Meeting With Russian
NATIONAL
0

Trump Adviser Roger Stone Reveals New Meeting With Russian

0
0
Trump Confidant Roger Stone Testifies Before House Intelligence Committee
now viewing

Trump Adviser Roger Stone Reveals New Meeting With Russian

jobs-employement-unemployment
now playing

Valley Unemployment Declines For Fourth Straight Month

BODY FOUND
now playing

Authorities Work To Identify Body Buried Near San Benito

FBI
now playing

FBI Raids Edinburg Medical Clinic

city of edinburg
now playing

Edinburg Finds New City Manager

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN DETAINED
now playing

Houston Warehouse Eyed As Shelter For Immigrant Children

BORDER PATROL ARRESTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHILDREN
now playing

Congressman: Youth Shelter Reflects Flawed Immigration Plan

murder
now playing

2 Charged With Murder After 2 Bodies Found In Car

Migrant ship passengers represent 31 countries
now playing

Migrant Ship Passengers Represent 31 Countries

RUDY GIULIANI
now playing

Giuliani Says Trump Could Issue Pardons After Russia Probe

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
now playing

Erosion Of Immigrant Protections Began With Trump Inaugural

(AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller is examining a previously undisclosed meeting between longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone and a Russian figure who allegedly tried to sell him dirt on Hillary Clinton. Letters to the House Intelligence Committee outline the contact.  The letters say Stone met with a man in May 2016 who wanted $2 million in exchange for information about Clinton’s campaign. Stone rejected the offer.

The meeting was arranged by Michael Caputo, who worked for Trump’s campaign at the time.  Stone and Caputo now say they believe the man was an FBI informant trying to set them up. The man has denied that to The Washington Post.  Their lawyers say they didn’t remember the episode when the committee interviewed them.

Related posts:

  1. Melania Trump Says US Should Govern ‘with heart’
  2. Erosion Of Immigrant Protections Began With Trump Inaugural
  3. Giuliani Says Trump Could Issue Pardons After Russia Probe
  4. Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Manafort Jailed Ahead Of Trial
Related Posts
RUDY GIULIANI

Giuliani Says Trump Could Issue Pardons After Russia Probe

jsalinas 0
U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach

Erosion Of Immigrant Protections Began With Trump Inaugural

jsalinas 0
Melania Trump says US should govern ‘with heart’

Melania Trump Says US Should Govern ‘with heart’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video