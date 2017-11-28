Home NATIONAL Trump After North Korea Launch: US Will ‘take care of it’
Trump After North Korea Launch: US Will ‘take care of it’
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump After North Korea Launch: US Will ‘take care of it’

0
0
DONALD TRUMP NORTH KOREA
now viewing

Trump After North Korea Launch: US Will ‘take care of it’

attempted robbery
now playing

Suspects Killed In Attempted Game Room Robbery Were Teenagers

jury
now playing

Jury Selection Expected To Conclude Wednesday In High-Profile 57-Year-Od Murder Case

CHRUCH SHOOTING IN TEXAS
now playing

Air Force: Lapse In Kelley Case Was Part Of Pattern

JOE BARTON REP FROM TEXAS
now playing

Texas' Barton Draws GOP Challenger After Nude Photo Surfaces

Soldier salutes a fallen comrade
now playing

Pentagon Says Soldier From California Dies In Iraq

us senate
now playing

Senate Budget Committee Approves GOP Tax Bill, Moving Closer To Floor Vote

courtgavel
now playing

Ex-Lawman Makes Bond Following August Drug-Related Arrest

NORTH KOREA
now playing

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

DONALD TRUMP NAVAJO CODE TALKERS
now playing

McCain: Politicizing Navajo Event Is An 'insult'

TRUMP TWITTER TWEET
now playing

Dems Pullout Of WH Meeting After Trump's Tweet

(AP) – President Donald Trump says the United States will “take care of it” following North Korea’s latest missile launch.  Trump told reporters Tuesday that “it is a situation that we will handle.”

The White House said earlier that Trump was briefed on North Korea’s ballistic missile launch early Wednesday local time, its first in two months. Press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that Trump “was briefed, while missile was still in the air, on the situation in North Korea.”

The Pentagon says it detected and tracked a single North Korean missile launch and believes it was an intercontinental ballistic missile.   At the time of the launch, Trump was in a meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Related posts:

  1. North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile
  2. White House Defends Trump’s ‘Pocahontas’ Joke
  3. Trump Won’t Campaign For Moore, Yet Critical Of Democrat
  4. Dems Pullout Of WH Meeting After Trump’s Tweet
Related Posts
attempted robbery

Suspects Killed In Attempted Game Room Robbery Were Teenagers

jsalinas 0
jury

Jury Selection Expected To Conclude Wednesday In High-Profile 57-Year-Od Murder Case

jsalinas 0
CHRUCH SHOOTING IN TEXAS

Air Force: Lapse In Kelley Case Was Part Of Pattern

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video