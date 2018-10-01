Home NATIONAL Trump Again Insists: No Collusion With Russia
Trump Again Insists: No Collusion With Russia
Trump Again Insists: No Collusion With Russia

Trump Again Insists: No Collusion With Russia

(Washington, DC) — President Trump is again insisting that there was no collusion between his 2016 campaign and Russia. In a White House news conference today, Trump said a “witch hunt continues.” Trump argued that Democrats are guilty of collusion of Moscow. He said the Russia investigation has put a cloud over his administration and the federal government. When Trump was asked whether he would be willing to be interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, he said “we’ll see.” Meantime, the President said it is better to work with Russia to help solve thorny problems like North Korea.

