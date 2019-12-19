Trump Ally US Rep. Mark Meadows Won’t Seek Reelection

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, Rep. Mark Meadows, R- N.C., speaks to reporters as the hearing with top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, at the House Intelligence Committee ends on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a statement Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, the North Carolina congressman and top ally to President Donald Trump says he struggled with the decision and came to it after discussion with his family.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Republican congressman and ally to President Donald Trump Mark Meadows says he won’t seek reelection. In a statement Thursday, the North Carolina congressman says he struggled with the decision and came to it after discussion with his family. His announcement comes just a day after the U.S. House voted to impeach Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress Meadows is one of the most conservative members of the House and is a leader of the House Freedom Caucus.
