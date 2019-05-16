Trump And de Blasio Already Trading Insults

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio applauds as Diane Von Furstenberg is recognized as they participate during official dedication ceremony of the Statue of Liberty Museum on Liberty Island begins Thursday, May 16, 2019, in New York. De Blasio announced Thursday that he will seek the Democratic nomination for president, adding his name to an already long list of candidates itching for a chance to take on Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

(AP) – Within an hour of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joining the Democratic presidential race, he and President Donald Trump were already trading barbs.

During a Thursday morning appearance on “Good Morning America,” de Blasio borrowed one of Trump’s favorite tactics by giving the president a disparaging nickname: Con Don. “He’s a con artist. I know his tricks I know his playbook,” the mayor said.

Trump tweeted that de Blasio is “considered the worst mayor in the U.S.” The president added, “but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM!”