Trump And de Blasio Already Trading Insults

(AP) – Within an hour of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joining the Democratic presidential race, he and President Donald Trump were already trading barbs.
During a Thursday morning appearance on “Good Morning America,” de Blasio borrowed one of Trump’s favorite tactics by giving the president a disparaging nickname: Con Don. “He’s a con artist. I know his tricks I know his playbook,” the mayor said.
Trump tweeted that de Blasio is “considered the worst mayor in the U.S.” The president added, “but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM!”
