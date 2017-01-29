Home NATIONAL Trump And GOP Search For Solution For ‘Dreamers’
Trump And GOP Search For Solution For ‘Dreamers’
(AP) – The fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants protected from deportation by former President Barack Obama remains unclear.

The omission of this group from President Donald Trump’s immigration orders has left immigration advocates hopeful that Trump has softened his opposition to what he once dubbed “illegal amnesty.” But others say he has quickly abandoned a core campaign pledge.

Trump and Republican leaders in Congress have said they are working on a plan that will address the status of the roughly 750,000 immigrants currently protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as “DACA.”

The program allows young people who were brought into the country illegally as children to stay and obtain work permits. Neither the president nor GOP leaders have disclosed details on their discussions.

