Home NATIONAL Trump And His Cabinet Picks Prepare For Grilling
Trump And His Cabinet Picks Prepare For Grilling
NATIONAL
0

Trump And His Cabinet Picks Prepare For Grilling

0
0
c7b1b732f5e14936b4e6dc54f03a5d5e-780×520
now viewing

Trump And His Cabinet Picks Prepare For Grilling

general-motors
now playing

GM CEO: Won't Change Production Plans Despite Trump Tweet

wall_mexico_texas-1024×683
now playing

Trump Revives Argument On Wall On Mexican Border

mideast-egypt-bombing_kuma-759
now playing

Suicide Truck Hits Egypt Security Post In Sinai, Killing 10

170108070646-01-jerusalem-vehicle-attack-0108-exlarge-169
now playing

9 Arrested Following Attack In Israel

nevada_floods_65923
now playing

More Possible Flooding, Mudslides For Parts Of CA And NV

6b724484dace4815a2023bd036089a43-780×975
now playing

Airport Shooting Suspect Due For Florida Court Appearance

1e7dc725fd2d46aab7d97c085ee62fb6-780×489
now playing

Paris Police: 16 Arrested Over Kardashian West Jewelry Heist

abigail estrada disappeared 2007 ruben torres suspect indiceted
now playing

Suspected Killer Of Abigail Estrada Set For Trial Monday

joe-lopez-grupo-mazz
now playing

Former Tejano Star Set To Be Released From Prison

el-jardin-hotel
now playing

Teen Vandals Suspected Of Starting Fire That Damaged Brownsville Landmark Hotel

(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks are preparing to face public questioning over their business conflicts, their approach to Russia and other issues during a crucial week. It will include a slew of confirmation hearings and Trump’s first news conference in nearly three months.

Trump is less than two weeks away from taking office, but has yet to lay out how he intends to disentangle himself from his global business interests. Questions also remain about how the president-elect responds to the conclusion of U.S. intelligence officials that Russia meddled in the U.S. election to help him win the White House. Aides say he’ll decide how to respond to those efforts after his inauguration.

Related posts:

  1. Reince Priebus Says Trump ‘accepts’ US intel On Russian Meddling
  2. Report On Election Hacking Says Russia Plans To Do More
  3. Obama Says He And Trump Are ‘sort of opposites’
  4. Navy, Trump Planning Biggest Fleet Expansion Since Cold War
Related Posts
general-motors

GM CEO: Won’t Change Production Plans Despite Trump Tweet

Zack Cantu 0
wall_mexico_texas-1024×683

Trump Revives Argument On Wall On Mexican Border

Zack Cantu 0
nevada_floods_65923

More Possible Flooding, Mudslides For Parts Of CA And NV

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video