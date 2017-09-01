Trump And His Cabinet Picks Prepare For Grilling

(AP) – President-elect Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks are preparing to face public questioning over their business conflicts, their approach to Russia and other issues during a crucial week. It will include a slew of confirmation hearings and Trump’s first news conference in nearly three months.

Trump is less than two weeks away from taking office, but has yet to lay out how he intends to disentangle himself from his global business interests. Questions also remain about how the president-elect responds to the conclusion of U.S. intelligence officials that Russia meddled in the U.S. election to help him win the White House. Aides say he’ll decide how to respond to those efforts after his inauguration.