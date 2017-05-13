Home NATIONAL Trump And McConnell Help Each Other Pursue Shared Goals
Trump And McConnell Help Each Other Pursue Shared Goals
NATIONAL
0

Trump And McConnell Help Each Other Pursue Shared Goals

0
0
Trump-Mitch
now viewing

Trump And McConnell Help Each Other Pursue Shared Goals

KHJHKJH
now playing

The Latest: Microsoft Shifts Policy, Now Makes Fixes Free

resized_fc1ed-a52eddfaresized_17d6da3a5ab0c1313_tur_picture_20170513_11931144_11931142
now playing

Bus Tips Over In Turkey, Killing At Least 23 People

untitled
now playing

Commencement Speech By No. 2 Senate Republican Canceled

13869795_G
now playing

Border Agency Says It Has Picked Finalists To Design Wall

C_m-0nLXYAAstNZ
now playing

Trump Tapes? If They Exist, They Could Spell Trouble

donald-trump
now playing

After Comey Firing, Trump's Frustrations Boiled Over

WireAP_7d85f41923b4431ca72c0de786f239e1_12x5_1600
now playing

Sister: Weakened 'Sandra Bland Act' In Texas 'Gut-Wrenching'

Police Investigate Killing Of Ohio Police Chief, 2 Others

920×920
now playing

The Latest: Ex-Justice Official Arrives For FBI Interview

FATAL CRASH
now playing

3 Dead In 2-Vehicle Wreck Near Raymondville

(AP) – President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are opposites in many ways, but they share a desire for policy victories. And they know they need each other to reach those goals.

Trump can be described as brash, impulsive, boastful and undisciplined. McConnell is known for being reserved, deliberate, methodical and focused.

A fellow Kentucky Republican, congressman James Comer, says he believes the two share a mutual respect – and know they can help one another.

With controversy swirling over Trump’s abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, McConnell’s moves will set the tone for how the Senate and the GOP as a whole responds. And if Trump can get his health care legislation and other priorities back on track, he may have the taciturn McConnell to thank.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Contradicts White House On Reasons For Comey Firing
  2. The Latest: Trump Warns Comey About Leaking To Media
  3. The Latest: Ex-Justice Official Arrives For FBI Interview
  4. Trump Signs Executive Order To Prevent Computer Hacking
Related Posts
C_m-0nLXYAAstNZ

Trump Tapes? If They Exist, They Could Spell Trouble

Danny Castillon 0
donald-trump

After Comey Firing, Trump’s Frustrations Boiled Over

Danny Castillon 0

Police Investigate Killing Of Ohio Police Chief, 2 Others

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video