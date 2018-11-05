Home NATIONAL Trump Announces Details Of North Korea Summit
Trump Announces Details Of North Korea Summit
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Trump Announces Details Of North Korea Summit

0
0
DONALD TRUMP KIM JUN
now viewing

Trump Announces Details Of North Korea Summit

WHITE HOUSE
now playing

White House Official Raises Eyebrows With McCain Comment

KILAUE VOLCANO
now playing

Volcano Explosion Won't Be Deadly If People Stay Out Of Park

Syrian media report rebels leave capital suburb
now playing

Syrian Media Report Rebels Leave Capital Suburb

BORDER PATROL
now playing

Border Agents Attacked During Rio Grande River Deployments

Digital Life-Password Tips
now playing

Former Brownsville Fire Chief Faces Charges Of Cybersecurity Breach

HIT AND RUN FATAL HIT AND RUN
now playing

Hit-And-Run Crash Kills Mercedes Woman, Suspect In Custody

GAVEL
now playing

Superceding Indictment Filed In Court Bailiff's Drug Conspiracy Case

Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers
now playing

Ryan Defends Trump For Thanking North Korea Leader

IRAQI FORCES PUSH BACK ISIS
now playing

Iraqi Forces Capture 5 Top IS Leaders In Cross-Border Raid

facebook-vows-more-transparency-over-political-ads
now playing

Lawmakers Release Thousands Of Russian Facebook Ads

(AP) – Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told a forum in Australia that the United States needs to see concrete actions by North Korea before making any concessions of its own.

The former U.S. secretary of state told 5,000 people in Melbourne that she is hopeful about the diplomacy, but the U.S. must remain clear-eyed about how hard the negotiations will be and how often North Korea has broken promises.  She also warned against conferring too much prestige or legitimacy on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without seeing concrete concessions.

Clinton says it’s crucial that U.S. troops remain on the Korean Peninsula and that the United States remains a Pacific power.

Related posts:

  1. Ryan Defends Trump For Thanking North Korea Leader
  2. Trump To Meet With North Korea’s Kim In Singapore
  3. Trump Thanks NK’s Kim For Releasing 3 Americans
  4. President Trump Welcomes Home 3 American Hostages
Related Posts
WHITE HOUSE

White House Official Raises Eyebrows With McCain Comment

jsalinas 0
Digital Life-Password Tips

Former Brownsville Fire Chief Faces Charges Of Cybersecurity Breach

jsalinas 0
HIT AND RUN FATAL HIT AND RUN

Hit-And-Run Crash Kills Mercedes Woman, Suspect In Custody

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video