Trump Announces Details Of North Korea Summit

(AP) – Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told a forum in Australia that the United States needs to see concrete actions by North Korea before making any concessions of its own.

The former U.S. secretary of state told 5,000 people in Melbourne that she is hopeful about the diplomacy, but the U.S. must remain clear-eyed about how hard the negotiations will be and how often North Korea has broken promises. She also warned against conferring too much prestige or legitimacy on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without seeing concrete concessions.

Clinton says it’s crucial that U.S. troops remain on the Korean Peninsula and that the United States remains a Pacific power.